Injectable Drug Delivery Market – Leading Companies – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Cancer), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), Distribution Channel (Hospital), Patient Care Setting (Hospital, Home Care) – Forecast to 2021″, MarketsandMarkets forecasts the injectable drug delivery market to grow from USD 362.4 billion in 2016 to USD 624.5 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Injectable Drug Delivery Market”

288 – Tables

34 – Figures

256- Pages

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150

Growth Boosting Factors:

The leading players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

Companies are focused on organic strategies such as product launches. This strategy helped the market players to build a strong position in the market, which helped in increasing demand of customers and to expand their presence in the global market.

This research study involves the use of extensive secondary sources; directories; and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention; white papers; annual reports; company house documents; and SEC filings of companies.

For estimating the size of the injectable drug delivery market, the segmental market revenues were obtained from secondary sources through extensive primary interviews. The segment-level markets were then added up to reach the total market size of each segment (Type, Formulation Packaging, Therapeutic Application, Usage Pattern, Site of Administration, Distribution Channel, Facility of Use, and Regions). The injectable drug delivery market size was derived by adding the markets of all these segments. The total market derived through the bottom-up approach was again validated through secondary sources and interviews.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150

The overall market size derived by the bottom-up approach was used in the top-down procedure to estimate the size of the injectable drug delivery through the percentage splits obtained from secondary and primary research for each product segment

The overall growth strategies adopted from 2013 to 2016 includes acquisition, agreements, collaboration, contracts, expansions, product launches, and partnerships. Companies adopted product launches and approvals to strengthen their customer base. Major players, namely, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan) adopted product launches and approvals to expand their customer base and strengthen their position in the market.

In November 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company collaborated with Eli Lilly & Company (U.S.) to launch the FDA-approved BD U-500 Insulin Syringe. This is used by patients using Humulin R U-500 insulin for the treatment of diabetes. This has helped the company enhance its product portfolio for the treatment of diabetes. Further, in January 2016, SCHOTT added new closure systems (rigid caps) to its existing wide portfolio of prefillable syringes (PFS), which offers an easy-to-use twist-off mechanism. This helped the company offer advanced products and strengthen its customer base.

Speak to Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=150

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/injectable-drug-delivery.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/injectable-drug-delivery-market.asp