Lawful Interception Market Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2025

The lawful interception market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the lawful interception market include increased subversive activities and terrorism, and rising instances of cybercrimes in the era of digitalization.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1264

Major lawful interception vendors include Utimaco GmbH (Germany), Vocal Technologies (US), AQSACOM, Inc. (France), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Atos (France), SS8 Networks, Inc. (US), Trovicor Networks (UAE), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi Communications Ltd (India), Comint Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd. (India), Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan Communications (Israel), Accuris Networks Inc. (Ireland), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies Ltd. (Netherlands). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to expand their presence in the lawful interception market. New product launches and product enhancements have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2020, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Aqsacom (France) is one of the leading vendors in the lawful interception market. The company offers a wide range of cyber intelligence software and services for applications in lawful interception, data retention, and geolocation services. The company’s solution ALIS is scalable to broadband services by addressing internet access up to the speed of Gigabyte (GB). The company focuses more on the adoption of organic growth strategies to enhance its position in the lawful Interception market. For instance, in June 2018, Aqsacom enhanced its product named ALIS to meet the local country lawful cyber intelligence and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance suitable for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with cloud-based or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) communications solutions.

Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1264

Verint Systems (US), is another leading lawful interception solution and services provider across the globe. The company is one of the leading providers of solutions for industry verticals and to manage security challenges, such as Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), enterprise, national intelligence, transportation, municipalities, and telecommunications providers, for national security and critical infrastructure. The company focuses on organic growth strategies to improve its place in the lawful interception market. For instance, in May 2019, Verint launched a new product to curb cybercrime. The product leverages present and past threat intelligence repositories to curb cyberattacks in the future. In April 2019, the company introduced various enhancement, such as Video Management Software (VMS) one module in its Situational Intelligence Platform for situational control in complex security environments. The enhanced platform also enabled new capabilities in the dispatch, face detect, and incident management modules

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com