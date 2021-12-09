Lucintel Forecasts Silicon Photonics Market to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Silicon Photonics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for silicon photonics based products in data centers, reduction in power consumption with use of silicon photonics based transceivers, and growing requirement of high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in silicon photonics market by device type (transceiver, variable optical attenuator, switch, cable, and sensor), component (laser, photodetector, and modulator), end use industry (data center & high-performance computing, telecommunications, military, defense, and aerospace, medical & life sciences, and sensing), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW).

“Transceiver market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on device type, the silicon photonics market is segmented into transceiver, variable optical attenuator, switch, cable, and sensor. Lucintel forecasts that the transceiver market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for transceiver in data center and high performance computing market.

“Within the silicon photonics market, the data center and high-performance computing segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the data center and high-performance computing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing data traffic and adoption of cloud computing.

“Asia pacific will dominate the silicon photonics market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing use of internet services in data center and telecommunication applications.

Major players of silicon photonics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Acacia, Intel, Cisco, Mellanox, Finisar, Global foundries, Hamamatsu, IBM, Juniper, STMicroelectronics are among the major silicon photonics providers.

