Increase in the Demand for Collagen and Collagen Products in the Cosmetic Industry Drives Market for Collagen

The collagen market is estimated to account for nearly USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 4.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018. This is due to the increasing use of collagen and collagen proteins in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Increase in demand for collagen and collagen products in the food & beverage and cosmetic industry has encouraged manufacturers to provide better protein-based products, which in turn, has contributed to the market growth.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients (US), Nippi Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Juncà Gelatines, S.L.(Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins (US), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), RABJ Co., Ltd (Japan), Connoils (US), Nutra Food Ingredients (US), and Italgelatine S.P.A (Italy). These players are focusing on improving their presence by undertaking acquisitions, expansions, and developing products specific to the requirements of consumers and their preferences. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America.

The bovine segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market

By source, the bovine segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the collagen market in 2018. Bovine collagen is found in cows; it is a naturally occurring protein present in the cartilage, connective tissues, bones, and hides of cows. The collagen present in cows is similar to the collagen present in human bodies. Bovine collagen is rich in type I and III collagen. This type of collagen benefits the nails, skin, tendons, eyes, hair, muscles, bones, and blood vessels. It is high in protein content and has features such as enhanced water solubility and low molecular weight. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly using it in the food & beverage industry, to offer more nutritious products to their consumers.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the market

By application, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing population of working women are driving the demand for ready-to-eat collagen globally. Collagen has a wide range of applications in the medical & pharmaceutical sector due to its ability to reconstruct the bone. They are widely used in plastic surgeries, burn care, orthopedics, wound care, dentistry, and cardiovascular practices. The increasing health and medical issues have led to the increasing use of collagen in medical applications. However, religious restrictions related to bovine- and porcine-derived collagens have allowed medicine manufacturers to opt for marine animals as a source of collagen. Nowadays, collagen is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. These factors are projected to drive the market growth of collagen during the forecast period.

The ROW market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ROW market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The collagen market in these regions is witnessing significant growth due to the growth of the cosmetic industry. Rising per capita income, improved standard of living, and a growing number of working women have increased the sales of cosmetics. There has also been a significant demand among male consumers for cosmetics and grooming products on a regular basis, which has reflected positively on the growth of the collagen market. In addition, there has been an increasing inclination toward food products as well as beauty supplements containing collagen for beauty benefits due to their anti-aging and moisturizing effect on the skin. The growing awareness regarding nutraceuticals and health supplements is one of the key drivers for the growth of the collagen market. Due to these factors, the collagen market in ROW is projected to witness positive growth.

