Prefilled Syringes Market worth $8.6 billion by 2025 – Rising targeted disease population

The Research Report on “Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Growth Driver: Rising target disease population;

Prefilled syringes are mainly used for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as heart diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, which require patients to self-administer medications. As a result, the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe is a major factor contributing to the growth of the prefilled syringes market. Moreover, there is a growing demand for self-injection devices, considering the convenience and safety associated with their use.

Following are some of the key statistics related to the growing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases:

– Globally, in 2019, approximately 436 million adults (prevalence 9.3%) were suffering from diabetes, and it is expected to rise to 700 million (prevalence 10.9%) by 2045. Moreover, more than 1.1 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes (Source: International Diabetes Federation)

– In 2018, total number of cancer cases globally was recorded at 18 million. Most common cases being lung, breast, and colorectum cancer with incidence rate in double digits (Source: WHO)

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

Increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the market share

The conventional prefilled syringes market is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the the advantages offered, such as safe administration, ease of use for both healthcare professionals and end users, reduced risk of contamination of the product, less waste of costly API, ease of manufacturing, improved dosing accuracy, and enhanced product differentiation when compared to vials is expected to drive the market growth

Plastic Prefilled Syringes estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Plastic prefilled syringes are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the prefilled syringes market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of newer polymers (which possess various physical and chemical properties such as high heat & break resistance, tolerance of freeze-drying & liquid nitrogen exposure, high transparency, and solvent resistance.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global prefilled syringes market.

Gerresheimer (Germany) held the second position in the global prefilled syringes market, with a share of 13.3% in 2019. The company’s customer base includes a large number of global blue chip pharmaceutical and healthcare companies (Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis). To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on the strategies of product launches and partnerships.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the prefilled syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the syringes market in Europe.

