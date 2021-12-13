Consumer interest in environment-friendly and sustainably produced ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products

Several harmful chemicals are still being used as ingredients in makeup products. These chemicals may have an adverse effect on human health and can increase the risks of health hazards when several makeup products are used together. A combination of increased public interest and market trends in the cosmetics industry has led cosmetics manufacturers to seek more natural and sustainable cosmetic emulsifiers. The demand for organic pigments, which are environment-friendly and are manufactured using sustainable technologies, is increasing rapidly. Manufacturing companies are investing to venture into the green market and are following sustainable technologies. The growing demand for cosmetic pigments that are manufactured using natural ingredients and organically produced from renewable raw materials is proving an opportunity for the cosmetic pigments market players.

The market size of cosmetic pigments is estimated at USD 645 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 960 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. The global cosmetic pigments market is driven by the growing demand from color cosmetics and personal care applications. Increased need for product differentiation and growing awareness about the improved appearance of products are boosting the market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, Merck expanded its pigment production facility situated in Gernsheim, Germany. The company is increasing the production capacity of silicon dioxide flakes, which is a special substrate for the complete range of unique effect pigments. These pigments offer a unique color shift depending on the angle of observation and help cosmetic and coating manufacturers to create eye-catching formulations. In February 2019, Sun Chemical introduced its new SpectraFlex illusion pigments for soft-focus effects. SpectraFlex Illusion soft-focus effect pigments are used in daily wear makeup primers to help optically blur fine lines and other imperfections. This launch helped the company in strengthening its product offering for personal care applications, such as face powders, body powders, foundation, and other skin care applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, in terms of both production and demand. Higher domestic demand, easy availability of raw materials, and low-cost labor make Asia Pacific the most preferred destination for the manufacturers of cosmetic pigments. The use of cosmetic pigments as an important additive in various applications such as nail products, lip products, eye makeup, facial makeup, hair color products, special effect & special purpose as is driving the market in China. Asia Pacific is emerging as a leading consumer of cosmetic pigments due to the increasing demand from domestic as well as international markets.

The key players in the cosmetic pigments market include Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck (Germany), ECKART (UK), Sudarshan (India), Kobo Products (US), Clariant (Switzerland), and Geotech (Netherlands). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as expansion, new product launch, and merger & acquisition.

