RA2E2 Series MCUs from Renesas Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ultra-low power microcontrollers from Renesas in the latest edition of THE EDGE – IoT & Connectivity.

The Renesas RA2E2 group of MCUs is based on the 48-MHz Arm Cortex-M23 core. Coupled with Renesas’ innovative on-chip peripheral functions, the RA2E2 MCU Group offers ultra-low power operation and high speed serial communication with the smallest package options of 20-pin and 24-pin QFN and 16-pin wafer-level CSP.

RA2E2 microcontrollers enable extremely cost-effective designs for IoT sensor nodes, portable devices, industrial control, and any battery-operated application that requires developers to cut power consumption, cost and space.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/renesas-ra2e2-48mhz-ultra-low-power-tiny-mcus. To see the entire portfolio of Renesas products available through Future Electronics, visit www.futureelectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.cn

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###