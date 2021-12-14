Application and Uses of Bolts.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Aashish Steelis one of the largest Bolts Manufacturers in India. Bolts are part of the fastener family. Bolt is an essential component of a wide range of industries’ supply or transportation systems. It is used for connecting or joining things and is simple to use; it can be quickly assembled and dismantled. We are also a leading supplier of Hex BoltStud Bolt, & so on.

 

Specification of Bolts :

  • Bolt size: M 02 to M 160, Custom Sizes
  • Bolts Length: 3 mm to 200 mm
  • Bolt: UNF, BSW, BSF, METRIC, UNC, or as required
  • Standard of Bolts: IS1364, ISO 4014, ISO 4017, DIN 933, DIN 931, BS 1083, BS 1768, ASME B18.2.1, JIS B1180, DIN 558, ISO 4018, DIN-EN14399-4, DIN 601, ISO 4016, CSN 21301, EU 24016, DIN 7968, DIN7990, ASME B18.2.1, B18.5
  • Form of Bolts: Hex, Threading, Square, Round as per Gauge Etc.

Application & Uses Of Bolts

  • Bolts used in Petroleum Industry
  • Hex Bolt used in Aerospace Industry
  • Stud Bolt used in Chemical Industry
  • Eye Bolt used in oil & Gas Industry
  • U Bolt used in Nuclear Energy Sector
  • T Bolt used in Automotive Industries

Additional Information of Bolts:

Bolts are made of stainless steel because they require corrosion resistance from the elements. They are sometimes made from materials such as brass, zinc, and titanium. Dimensional variations such as thickness, length, shape, size, and diameter are preferred for a variety of industrial applications.To make high-quality High Tensile Bolts for our customers, we employ only the highest-quality materials, precision, and cutting-edge technology. High Tensile Bolts play an important role in the development of steel structures; they have a high yield strength to withstand compression fittings.

 

