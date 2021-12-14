Solar Control Window Film Market Profit Margin Study, Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiative

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global solar control window film market is expected to value at USD 849.2 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from various end-user sector such as automotive industry, building & construction sector, and marine industry. Soaring demand for solar control window films in green houses and smart homes is expected to boost market demand for solar control window film over the forecast period. Globally, the solar control window films market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The growing automobile sector along with the rising consumer awareness, shifting focus towards regular maintenance of vehicles, and high-end demand for paint protection in order to avoid high maintenance costs is anticipated to fuel the growth of solar control window film industry in automotive industry. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization and ever-growing population is leading to the rising standards of living and increasing disposable income, thus driving demand of window films across the globe. Other factors such as increasing demand for passenger vehicles, particularly in developed economies and rising per capita income are expected to drive the growth of solar control over the forecast period.

Solar control window film prevents 99% of harmful long wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short wave ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Solar control window film are produced in variable shades and sizes. The thickness of shade varies accordingly percentage of variable light transmission, ranging from three to seventy percent. Prevention of direct sunlight window films entering the vehicle can damage both leather and interiors of the vehicle. Solar control window film not only offers protection from direct sunlight but also increase life span of leather and vehicle interiors.

The growing popularity of the sun-controlled window films is attributed to rising demand from residential and commercial applications coupled with prevention of potential skin diseases. In addition, adverse atmospheric conditions in countries such as India, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to drive the growth of the sun-controlled window film market over the forecast period. Direct ultra-violet radiation from the sun is primary cause of the 90% of all skin cancer. The sun-controlled window films reduces solar heat while maintaining the sustainable and comfortable environment.

The solar control window film market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as dyed films, clear films and vacuum coated films. The dyed films is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the solar control window films industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of the dyed films segment is attributed to their capability to block incoming heat and also blocks the harmful UV rays. The vacuum coated films segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the higher market penetration.

The solar control window films market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive and construction sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the solar control window film industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid growth in the automotive and construction industries, lucrative business environment, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the solar control window films industry are the 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Madico, Inc., Toray Plastics, Inc., Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Co., Armolan GmbH, Rayno Window Film Ltd., Suntek Energy Systems Pvt., Ltd., Reflectiv SAS, and Nexfil Co., Ltd.

