Distroller World Releases NeoEmoshions that Light Up and Vibrate with Joy

El Segundo, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, announces the release of its newest Generation X-Clusive Nerlies, the NeoEmoshions. The NeoEmoshions will launch Dec. 15, 2021 and will be available for adoption for $44.99 at DistrollerUSA.com.

The new Generation X-Clusive NeoEmoshions will introduce three main characters: Hooray Phillin, Happi Phillin and Gud Phillin. Each NeoEmoshion has its own unique personality and distinct features, including colorful hair and a belly that lights up and vibrates when you give them love by tickling or kissing their forehead. When placed closely together, the NeoEmoshions also light up with happiness because they love being surrounded by their Neo-siblings.

The NeoEmoshions were brought to Earth to help child Neo-parents express their feelings. The type of ‘emoshion’ each baby portrays can be found on the symbol embedded on their belly: a heart represents a full belly and happy heart, a butterfly which indicates butterflies in their belly and a worm for when they are bursting with joy.

Each NeoEmoshion comes with a pacifier and Neo-mobile cart that can be used to recharge their energy so they can continue to show their ‘emoshions’ through light and vibrations. By adopting a NeoEmoshion, children can practice imaginative role play and adapt caretaking and nurturing skills.

Distroller is recognized for its distinct ‘out-of-this-world’ play experience and its mainstay brand, the Neonate Babies, which consists of four species, including the Nerlie, Espongie, Zygotie and MikroNerlito, that inspire positive play through engagement, emotion and imagination. The Nerlies, along with the other Neonate Babies, traveled to Earth from their home of Neonatopia in hopes to be adopted by child Neo-parents, but only if they promise to love and care for them forever.

The NeoEmoshions are slated to launch Dec. 15, 2021 for $44.99 and will be available for adoption at DistrollerUSA.com.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.