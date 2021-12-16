CDE Asia plant resurrects Pacific Industries iron ore manufacture and supply

Kolkata, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Pacific Industries installed a CDE Asia processing plant with NanoWash at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to get better recovery from their iron ore which was failing to meet the modern gradation standards for steel and iron making industries.

Pacific Industries was facing the fundamental challenge for any iron ore supplier – low recovery from contaminated iron ore fines and consequently low ROI. Their fines showed high amounts of liberated silica which brought down the Fe gradation, and as a result, did not find buyers in the steelmaking industry.

Switching from their old processing equipment comprising Drum Scrubber, Screw Classifier, etc., to a CDE Asia iron ore processing plant with NanoWash technology proved a game-changer.

Today, the 285 TPH CDE plant is helping Pacific recover material up to 25 microns, giving rise to a whole new product category that was previously completely washed away. It is also helping separate and create 3 distinct products with significantly higher Fe grade by recovering up to 50% of ore material – a stark improvement as compared to the old washing system where the separation only happened at 150 microns, leading to loss of precious ore.

The plant in Jabalpur is now selling washed and processed ore of >5mm to the DRI end users, 0.045 – 5mm, and 0.025-0.045mm to pellet plant end-users in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

