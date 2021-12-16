Live a Better Life with Counselling

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — 2021 has been a big year regarding mental health and awareness being spread about why everyone should be prioritising it. Mental health is regarded as your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Therefore, making it an essential part of your health that should always be looked after. If you would like to live a better life, then let us introduce you to Adams Counselling.

What do they do? They focus on counselling. Counselling is known as the process of engaging with a mental health worker or practitioner (psychologist or counsellor) for a certain period while focusing on a certain topic of conversation. Adams Counselling offers day-to-day counselling, grief counselling, trauma counselling, gender-based violence counselling, and domestic abuse counselling. The owner and main counsellor of Adams Counselling is Ghabeebu-Rahaan Adams, and the practice is situated in Cape Town. Ghabeebu has a great passion for helping or assisting people with their mental health or helping them to gain some skills in certain areas of their life. Ghabeebu-Rahaan even does volunteering work in his free time at counselling hubs.

Lockdown has put a huge strain on people’s mental health regarding finance, family, or violence. People must be social and interact with other human beings and lockdown stopped it from happening for a while. In America, which is a first-world country, 20% to 30% of people in healthcare were considering leaving their roles. That is 4 out of every 10 workers. South Africa, according to recent studies, has been seen following the same trend. Therefore, proving that people cannot handle their life now and that there is a need for mental health workers to step in.

South Africans should not be hesitant or ashamed to get help, if you feel sick you go to the doctor, this can also be said for your mind. 1 in 6 people in South Africa suffer from anxiety, depression, or a substance disorder, with 60% of people suffering from PTSD. Therefore, proving that people should be visiting a place like Adams Counselling a lot more frequently and not be hesitant for counsellors who want to help and love doing just that.

For more information about the company, visit their official website at https://adamscounselling.co.za/

About Adams Counselling:

