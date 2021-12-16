New Gartner Data Quality Software Comparison – DQLabs Receives High Ratings

Pasadena, Calif, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — DQLabs, a leader in data management and data quality, was one of several companies listed in a comprehensive capabilities review by Gartner. Recently released by Gartner, the report was developed to provide technical professionals with a critical and thorough review covering several leading data management platform providers. Gartner undertook this study after surveys with leading organizations revealed that capabilities provided by traditional data quality software require too much manual effort and are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of organizations operating in rapidly evolving data environments. Several key categories of each vendor were examined and rated to provide technical data and analytics professionals with an objective and impartial review.

The following categories were carefully considered consisting of 20 criteria that were benchmarked for each platform provider.

■ Supporting capabilities – Describes capabilities that support core functionalities of a data quality tool, including connectivity, scalability, deployment options and integration options

■ Data quality analysis and profiling – Describes capabilities that support the analysis of the structural and contextual aspects of data

■ Defining, assessing and validating rules – Describes capabilities to define, create and deploy data quality rules to assess and validate the quality of a data asset

■ Remediation and enrichment – Describes capabilities to parse, standardize, cleanse and enrich data using a combination of automated transformation logic and manual workflows

■ Monitoring – Describes the capabilities to automatically track the quality of data, determine if appropriate levels are being maintained and notify users if problems are detected

The capability assessment concluded that DQLabs rated medium or high in 19 of the 20 criteria placing it in an apex position as an optimal augmented data platform for data quality and data management. When asked, DQLabs CEO Raj Joseph stated, “This objective analysis is indeed a strong vindication of the dedication of our company to meet the current and future data management needs of organizations in all primary business segments. We will continue to invest in our platform to assure that our customers can take full advantage of a comprehensive and leading-edge augmented data management platform.”

The full report from can be accessed by contacting the Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company or by contacting DQLabs.

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs, Inc is a leading innovator providing an augmented data platform for enterprises to manage data smarter. With a Data Quality first approach powered by ML and self-learning capabilities organizations can connect, discover, measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data. The DQLabs agile and innovative self-service platform provides quick and easy connectors to Azure, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake data clouds. With the Gartner recognized DQLabs automation rich platform, business and technical stakeholders can improve ROI and enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data and business insights in minutes.

For more information, visit: www.dqlabs.ai/overview.

