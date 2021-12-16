MSM Unify Partners with InterCell To Boost Student’s Virtual Learning

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Virtual mentoring is quickly gaining ground to guide individuals to a brighter future. For this reason, MSM Unify, a leading international education marketplace, and InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network, partner to offer students a helping hand towards achieving their professional career goals.

InterCell is a virtual mentoring network that connects students and professionals to a host of industry experts in various industries and fields of discipline. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and the InterCell app, mentors conduct one-on-one sessions with their respective students or professionals to help them achieve their career goals.

InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network believes that progress needs a mentor. This is why it serves up one-on-one mentoring sessions from some top industry experts and mentors. Moreover, the wide range of programs means students can reach their full potential in whatever field they choose to excel in.

With a proven track record of over 250 career specialists from more than 5,000 brands, students and professionals will undoubtedly reach their full potential with InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network and MSM Unify as their partners for their journey.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a dedicated InterCell mobile app, users can get accurate matching and participate in sessions virtually. This ensures students and professionals get the best possible guidance to reach their goals.

But why choose a mentor in the first place? Mentorship can provide students and professionals:

Focus and a sense of clarity

Inspiration

Encouragement

Motivation

With the help of technology, virtual mentoring is now possible as you can receive guidance from anywhere in the world.

“To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of 2000+ mentors comes to the aid of innumerable students across the globe,” says Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO, InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network. “We now aim to extend financial support to the students and help them embark on their dreams of studying abroad by entering into a strategic collaboration with MSM Unify.”

Avinav, Sharma, Head of Business and Strategic Operations at Abcodo adds, “With both partners sharing the belief that guidance is the key to a brighter tomorrow, the partnership between MSM Unify and Intercell Virtual Mentoring Network allows students to achieve their dreams with the guidance of expert mentors from various fields where they are in the world.”

All this is part of the international education marketplace’s one-stop-shop thrust of offering all the services students need on their international education journey.

Connect with us to learn how to get access to virtual mentoring to improve your career.

About InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network

InterCell Virtual Mentoring Network believes that mentoring is the best way to help students and professionals find their way towards their chosen path. The virtual network setup allows them to be guided by experts wherever they are in the world.

About MSM Unify

MSM Unify is an AI-powered international education marketplace serving students, agents, and higher education institutions (HEIs). From 40,000+ program offerings to free study guides and smart agent matching, we help students gain full control over their application and increase their chances of success in studying overseas. Once they apply to their dream school abroad and get accepted into their program of choice, students can also manage this life-changing journey through free tools and resources, articles and quizzes on popular topics, and a discussion forum for like minds on the platform. Read more about MSM Unify at www.msmunify.com .

About M Square Media (MSM)