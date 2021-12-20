Roamsoft, a leading software development agency, expands its footprint on blockchain technology and revamps the product named “Justmail”

Chennai, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — As we are living in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer’s shopping behaviour and the dramatic shift in the mindset of small and mid-level businesses have started to change. With the digital marketplace having started to boom, many physical in-store businesses have started transitioning their businesses online. When it comes to home services, there is still a void in finding the right medium for the service seekers to find the trusted tradesperson who fixes all their household issues in a perfect manner and on the other hand for the service provider who eagerly looks for the good number of opportunity to offer their service that suits with the expertise. There was no trusted, reliable and seamless home service marketplace for both the customers and tradesmen to look for the right source that enhances all their interests. It is at this time that Roamsoft, a web and mobile app development company, revamps and launches its custom white-labelled online home service solution “Just Mail” to solve all your household needs.

Just Mail focuses on offering a robust online home service solution for home service seekers to find trusted tradespeople across the region. With this system, it will no longer be difficult for home service seekers to find the right tradesperson to fix all their household issues, and on the other hand, it will be difficult for the service providers to get matched with the right services with the specific skillset at their preferred range.

Sathish Kumar, Director of Business Development, has said, “At Roamsoft, we promise to provide robust technological services for our trusted stakeholders across the globe.” Currently, we are offering services across different portfolios, and Blockchain joins the club to leverage our global business footprints.

We have grown so much during this pandemic, which has taken us to offering new initiatives for our stakeholders across different business verticals. But we are looking to scale our presence by offering solutions that solve real-time hindrances with new offerings and set a benchmark for all our beneficiaries. Sathish Kumar added

The emergence of cryptocurrency, a virtual currency in which transactions are verified and records are maintained by the decentralised system, has been widespread across every dawn and dusk of the region. to offer these services to our trusted stakeholders and to stick with the market trends. Roamsoft has started to offer Blockchain Technology services for all business classes.

