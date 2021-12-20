Why You Should Check Your Foundation Every 10 Years

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — CNT Foundations, a renowned foundation and crawl space repair company based in South Carolina, recommends checking your home’s foundation no less than every 10 years. And this goes beyond the routine visual inspections, which are recommended typically twice per year, during both the warm and cold seasons. A thorough assessment of a foundation is something that can reveal deeper potential problems and provide an opportunity for repair and reinforcement, if needed. The health and longevity of your home depend on the strength of your foundation, and this is something that far too many homeowners neglect for long periods of time.

CNT Foundations is a well-respected company throughout the Carolinas and into Georgia, thanks to their earnest dedication to protecting the homes and families throughout the area. They truly believe that everyone deserves to live in a safe, secure, and healthy home, and they go the extra mile to provide lasting solutions to foundation, basement, and crawl space problems. Their team can offer a professional inspection of your foundation to uncover things that often go unnoticed to the untrained eye. Foundation settlement, decay, and damage can show up in a variety of ways, and it’s best to trust the experts like those at CNT Foundations for a proper diagnosis.

The climate of the Southeast United States can bring big changes in temperature and moisture levels, with big variations in soil quality too. All of these factors could put your foundation at risk. Warning signs like wall cracks, bouncing or sagging floors, sticking doors and windows, bowing walls, and tilting chimneys are just a few of the symptoms the pros at CNT Foundations look for when performing a comprehensive foundation assessment.

If it’s been more than a decade since you had a foundation expert out to your home, the staff at CNT Foundations invites you to give them a call. They are committed to helping homeowners like you preserve property value and safety both now and for generations to come.

About CNT Foundations: Setting themselves apart from other concrete repair companies through amazing customer service and great rates, this company focuses on giving opportunities to all, including U.S. veterans. CNT Foundations is proud to support the military and other establishments. Learn more about CNT Foundations at their website: yourfoundationexperts.com.