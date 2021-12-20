FUJI HMI FOR INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Fuji HMI in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, PackagingApplications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

FUJI MONITOUCH TECHNOSHOT SERIES: FUJI MONITOUCH programmable HMI displays are suitable for several industrial applications, With its sophisticated communication technology, the “TECHNOSHOT” series accelerates development in all industries. The programmable displays in the TECHNOSHOT series are easy-to-see, and have bright TFT color liquid crystal screens. A high-resolution display and high-speed response display give TECHNOSHOT panels a high power of expression.

FUJI MONITOUCH V9 SERIES:The V9 series lineup helps to establish the most efficient information system fulfilling the needs of automation.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

