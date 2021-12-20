PROFACE HMI – Human Machine Interface

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply PROFACE HMI in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Pro-face is a leading global HMI supplier and offers the most reliable touchscreen operator interfaces and industrial computers in the automation solutions market. Its core product offer includes Pro-face brand HMI software and hardware, and both panel and box style Industrial PCs. Pro-face offers dedicated and PC-based, open architecture, visualization and control systems. The Pro-face high powered, easy to use software allows for a clear and functional operator interface.

The Pro-face family of Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) offers extensive connectivity, easy-to-read displays, and multiple screen size options.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

