Limestone Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2027

The Limestone Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global limestone market size is anticipated to value USD 102.7 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Rapid technological advances for infrastructure development are estimated to propel the demand for limestone.

The rock of limestone includes ingredients like calcium carbonate, clay, silica, and slit. They are widely used to carry out the construction of buildings. Also, its usage in the production of cement and for aggregate in the construction of roads is gaining traction. Also, features like higher strength, enhanced durability, more structural integrity and heat conductivity are anticipated to augment its market demand.

The end-use segment of building and construction dominated the global market in 2019 owing to the surging adoption of limestone for enhancing the strength and beauty of several infrastructures. On the other hand, the iron and steel industry also makes use of limestone for manufacturing and refining of steel.

In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the global limestone market with a share of around 53.0% due to the presence of the majority of the steel producers across this region. North America is projected to register 3.1% CAGR over the forecasted period on account of a large number of animal feed producers across the U.S. and Canada.

The market for limestone across the globe includes key players such as Lhoist, LafargeHolcim, Mississippi Lime Company, Imerys, Mineral Technologies Inc., and CARMEUSE. They are implementing rapid technological advances for the development of infrastructure. Also, a competitive pricing strategy is being implemented by the key players for widening their geographical reach.

Limestone End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Building & Construction

Iron & Steel

Agricultural

Chemical

Others

Limestone Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Bangladesh

Central & South America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

