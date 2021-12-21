Oil & Gas Industries to Witness Rampant Adoption of Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market across various industries and regions.

Key Segments of the Protective Clothing Fabric Market

Fact.MR’s study on the protective clothing fabric market offers information divided into four key segments-material, end-user, thickness, weight, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Material Type

Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters

Other materials (PPS, Amide-imide and Viscose, etc.)

End-User

Oil & Gas Industries

Mining

Packaging

Automotive

Marine

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Electrical

Construction

Other End-use Industries

Thickness

Up to 0.056 inches

0.056 to 0.065 inches

0.065 to 0.080 inches

0.080 to 0.102 inches

Greater than 0.102 inches

Weight

Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard

12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard

17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard

22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard

Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Key Takeaways of Protective Clothing Fabric Market

Protective clothes made with laminated polyester material will hold sizeable share in terms of value and are likely to grow 2.5X more than cotton fibers material by the end of forecast period (2019 – 2026).

Protective clothes made with polyolefin & blends are anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% and will create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 400 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Oil, gas and mining industries have hazardous working conditions which are giving rise to occupational fatalities. Therefore, in order to prevent accidents at the workplace, governments have introduced strict regulations. As a result, oil & gas and mining end use industries will collectively hold more than 35% value share in the protective clothing market by the end of forecast period.

Protective clothing made with fabric with thickness of 0.08 to 0.10 inches will create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 570 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Owing to the demand for comfortable work-wear, protective clothes fabric weighing up to 17 ounces per square yard will hold value share of more than half of the total global market by the end of forecast period.

North America and Europe will collectively account for more than 62% market value share by the end of forecast period.

“Global protective clothing market is driven by government initiatives about safety at workplace. Stiff competition among leading market players is paving way for product innovation by manufacturers in order to retain their position in the market” says Fact.MR analyst

Product Innovation and Strategic Acquisitions will Stoke Growth

Global protective clothing fabric market is highly competitive in nature. Leading manufacturers are introducing new products with enhanced properties and acquiring companies that operate in the textile industry in order to expand their capabilities to serve the market and reach new customer bases by providing a broad range of product offerings. For instance, in September 2019, Evonik – an industry leader launched a new polyamide fiber designed for the hot gas filtration industry. At the same time, in June 2019, Milliken & Company acquired Polartec LLC a manufacturer of performance protective textiles for outdoor and military apparel.

