Tactical Communication Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2021 – 2031

Global tactical communication industry is one of those rare industries which witnessed a steady growth during the covid-19 impact owing to national safety and security. Amidst the pandemic also, the tactical maintenance in defence sector continues in majority of the countries. But still, the pandemic affected imports, demands, and have an economic impact on the industrial trends.

As we all know, wireless communication systems have changed the communication drastically since 20 years, but latest innovations, like tactical communications in digital signal processing and compression technology have helped in tackling the problem of miscommunication. Tactical communication type includes high capacity data radio, man pack radio, soldier radio, vehicular intercommunication radio, and others. For tactical communication, confidentiality is of utmost importance. Current evolution of wireless networking is boosting the growth.

Competitive landscape:

Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems PLC and other key players.

The global tactical communication market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type:

Manpack radio

Handheld radio

Vehicular inter-communication radio,

High capacity data radio

Multiband radio

Networking radio

SATCOM

VHF/UHF radio

Video Processors

Other product type

Manpack & handheld radio product type capture high market share, owing to its growing demand for transmitting high speed voice & full motion videos.

On the basis of platform type:

Underwater

Airborne

Land

Ship borne

Among platform type, underwater is estimated to see high growth rate during forecast period, owing to high demand of tactical communication devices because of network issues.

On the basis of application type:

Integrated strategic resources

Communication

Combat

Command & control

Other Application

Among these application type, command & control is predicted to see the high growth rate during the forecast year due to increasing demand for the command application among various defense forces.

On the basis of technology type:

Time division multiplexing

Next generation network

Next generation network is estimate to witness a significant growth due to bringing new innovation in tactical communication devices by various major market players over the forecast period.

Why Tactical Communication is Important? Tactical communication is defence communication which is used to convey any message from one person/place to another person/place during battles across the globe. In this communication, the message can be in various types including video, audio, written or auditory. Global tactical communication market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. High technological advancement in tactical communication devices such as German Enigma machine across the globe is one the major factor for its significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, significantly growing defense spending along with high mergers & acquisition among major players across various countries such as USA, Germany, India, China etc. leads it towards high growth over the forecast period. Rapidly growing cyber security issues for digital communication devices is the major restraining factor

Regions covered in the report are as follows: North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

