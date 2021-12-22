Indian Knowledge System, Division of Ministry of Education (MoE) visited Centre for Ancient History & Culture (CAHC) at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — The national coordinator of the Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKSD), an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Professor Ganti S. Murthy, and the team visited JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Centre for Ancient History & Culture on December 15, 2021. The team also held an informal meeting with the senior scholars and experts from the ancient art and history domain.

The brief meeting was attended by academicians from various institutions namely the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Karnataka Sanskriti University (KSU), Christ University, PES University, Amrita University, and Sanskriti University. Professor Murthy also presented the IKS program of MoE in detail explaining the national level internship program and project funding opportunities from the IKS division.

Speaking on his visit to the Centre of Ancient History & Culture, he said “It was a great experience. The faculty members of CAHC are doing wonderful work in the field of Ancient Art and Culture. We met CAHC’s faculty members, Professor Sudharshan HS and Professor Anand. It was after a visit to Pune and Sanskriti University that we got to know about their work. It is a great place to have interactions with scholars.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by Jain Group, the university is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.