12Grids kickstarts its digital journey with the prestigious launch of Sewagatha

Gujarat, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Christmas came early for the 12Grids team. The launch of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Seva Vibhag’s Sewagatha.org happened on 20th December by RSS Joint General Secretary Shri Manmohan Vaidya and RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Seva Pramukh, Shri Parag Abhyankar at the RSS Gujarat headquarters.

Sewagatha is a landmark project for 12Grids. Ravindra Warang, director of 12Grids, was present for this prestigious event. Speaking on the launch, he said, “I am very ecstatic right now. Starting our digital journey with such a huge project is overwhelming for my entire team and me, and we would like to take this as a benchmark and set to achieve bigger feats in the near future.”

Pragnesh Lodaya, director at 12Grids, was incredibly proud of his team’s achievement. He said,” Delivering a seamless and hassle-free website was our goal when we started this project. And I am pleased with the output.”

Also present at the launch was Kailash Vele, the Director-Technology at 12Grids. Delivering a multi-lingual website is a challenging task. Mr Vele feels, “With the success of Sewagatha, our team is ready for any challenge.”

Sewagatha is a platform that will showcase the true stories of selfless service, boundless patriotism, and extraordinary creativity.