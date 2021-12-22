Clariti Ends the Year Strong with Increased Adoption of its Context-based Team Communication Platform

Unique all-in-one platform connects chat, email, call, documents and to-do by Context.

Fort Lee, NJ, USA, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, finished the year strong on the back of strong adoption of Clariti (www.clariti.app), an all-in-one platform for teams for context-based communication.

Since its initial launch, small and medium businesses have increasingly embraced Clariti as a one-stop-shop for all their team communication needs, including chats, calls, emails, to-dos, files and more. Besides obvious cost advantages from not having to invest in multiple apps, the productivity gains resulting from having all their work linked together by context, has proved to be invaluable for small businesses who stay competitive by being nimble and taking fast decisions.

Clariti brings chats, calls, emails, documents and to-dos “together” and links them by context to deliver clarity.

1. Chat directly from an email and help break the cycle of replies and forwards to get everyone in the loop.

• Chat participants see reference email instantly without actually forwarding the email

• Everyone knows the context immediately – email contents tell the story

• Discussions and decisions move quickly – Participants stay focused & make effective contributions

2. Create to-dos and calendar events directly from a chat or an email. As a result, To-Do’s are always linked to the work

• Create a To-Do from the chat in one step – No need for a separate To-Do app

• Know the context immediately – No need to stress recalling when your task pops up

• Work confidently – Knowing you haven’t forgotten anything

3. Move seamlessly between calls and chats for richer team discussions.

• Resolve issues quickly – Talk instead of typing long messages

• Provide context easily – Chat messages tell the story

• Work efficiently – Richer discussions with screen-sharing

Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:

• Full-featured email client

• One-on-one & group chats with people in your team

• Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat

• Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing

• Calendar for To-dos/Events

• Built-in document storage

• Cloud storage integration

• Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

• Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

• Easy organizing using Discussions and TopicFolders

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld, BoingBoing and Black Enterprise among others.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

