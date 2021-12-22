Intimate Wipes Market is Expected to Grow 1.2 Times During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intimate Wipes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intimate Wipes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intimate Wipes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Intimate Wipes Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intimate Wipes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intimate Wipes Market.

While COVID-19 has been detrimental to multiple industries, the effect of the pandemic is expected to leave a positive impact on intimate wipes market. Companies have been up scaling their production outputs to address the demand. While multiple fluctuations are expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, market is expected to grow 1.2X in 2020 over the value in 2019. By type wet wipes will witness positive growth throughout the forecast period (2020-2030).





Intimate Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of intimate wipes market on the basis of product type, fragrance, application and sales channel.

Product Type

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Fragrance

Standard

Scented

Application

Dryness Relief

Anti-Itch

Odor Prevention

Others

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Medical and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Competition Tracking

Kimberly Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak International Limited, Prestige Brands, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Hengan International Group Company Limited, The Boots Company PLC, Premier Care Industries, Rockline Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Bodywise (UK) Ltd. are the leading market players mentioned in the Fact.MR report.

The fast paced life of modern consumers compel them to look for products that offer more convenience and help save ample amount of time. This, in turn, is reflecting favorably on the future prospects of the global market for intimate wipes. Fact.MR’s latest report reveals that the global intimate wipes market will surpass a valuation of US$ 262 Mn towards the end of 2022, riding at a moderate CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Increasing popularity of intimate wipes is prompting manufacturers to introduce new and different variants of the product. In order to lure more customers, companies are launching unscented as well as scented varieties of intimate wipes. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel the growth of the global market for intimate wipes during the forecast period. On the other hand, occurrence of skin rashes and risk of side-effects owing excessive use of intimate wipes remains a major concern for manufactures and is negatively impacting the overall market. As demand for natural constituents based products continue to surge, manufacturers are likely shift from synthetic to natural raw material for making intimate wipes.

Global Market for Intimate Wipes: Key Projections

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to remain the most attractive market for intimate wipes throughout the forecast period. Demand for intimate wipes in many of the European countries is anticipated to grow even further in the coming years. The region’s market is expected to increase at a steady growth rate between 2017 and 2022. Meanwhile, factors such as increasing standard of living and rising disposable income is expected to support the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The market in the region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the assessment period.

Wet intimate wipes will remain highly sought-after in 2017 and beyond. Revenues from sales of wet intimate wipes currently commands for around 68% market share globally. More than US$ 170 Mn worth wet intimate wipes are estimated to be sold worldwide by the end of 2022.

On the basis of material type, sales of intimate wipes made of cotton terry will be relatively higher as compared to other variants. Currently, the cotton terry material type segment accounts for more than one-third share of the market in terms of revenue.

Based on application, intimate wipes is mostly used for dryness relief. Intimate wipes work exceptionally well in moisturizing dry intimate areas without the use of any skin lotions.

By distribution channel, the modern trade segment is expected to retain it top position over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently commands for close to 35% revenue share of the global market. In addition, the segment is expected to reflect an above average CAGR during 2017 to 2022.

