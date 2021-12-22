Panic Exit Devices Market Global Forecast Over 2021 – 2031

Rapid urbanization, functions, events, and gatherings have surged up the number of people gathering together at the same place. Thus, handling the safety of people has become extremely important for authorities at these junctures.

Panic situations can arise in any situation and at any time. Thus, most places where people would gather in large numbers need equipment that would work towards the safety of the people. In order to manage panic situations, panic exit devices are used on large scales. The main function of a panic device is that anyone should be able to use it easily without any prior learning. Thus, manufacturers of panic exit devices keep the device extremely simple and do not complicate its usability. Also, panic devices can be easily used by handicapped people as well. Thus, the panic device market will observe a boost in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the market participants in the global lining fabric market identified across the value chain include:

  • Hafele
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Allegion plc,
  • Trudoor – Doors & Hardware
  • Gretsch-Unitas Group
  • Dormakaba Group
  • Harney Hardware
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  • Axim Architectural Hardware
  • Napco Security Technologies
  • C.R. Laurence Co., Inc

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Segmentation

The global panic exit devices market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type and end use application.

The global panic exit devices market is segmented on the basis of material type into:

  • Stainless steel
  • Aluminum
  • PVC
  • Others

The global panic exit devices market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Vertical Rod
  • Lever Trim
  • Removable Mullions
  • Series Rim
  •  Mortise

Introduction

Panic exit devices are used to provide exits from buildings during or in case of accidents or disastrous situations. Panic exit devices serve the dual purpose of safety and security. Panic exit devices are generally classified into two types — push & touch. Panic exit devices are used to provide sufficient evacuation space & different types of solutions in case of accident or emergency situations. Panic exit devices are widely used in public or institutional buildings, such as schools, theaters, multiplexes, museums, auditoriums, etc.

Panic exit devices are generally used where the number of people is more than fifty. Panic exit devices are manufactured from different materials, such as aluminum, stainless steel, PVC, etc. Panic exit devices’ length covers up the width of the door due to which it becomes easy for individuals to access the door, which gives people immediate escape during an emergency or accidental situations. Certain panic exit devices are fire-rated by authorities, such as ANSI & ADA. Panic exit devices are used on either the interior or exterior side of the door. Special types of panic exit devices are manufactured for physically challenged people, these devices can be easily operated by handicapped people.

Key Panic Exit Device Trends

The building and construction industry is growing due to rapidly increasing population & growth in urbanization. The growing construction industry has escalated the panic exit devices market. Changing government regulations & growing awareness about public safety have led to the installation of panic exit systems along with safety systems in institutional, residential, commercial & industrial buildings owing to which there is increasing demand for panic exit devices in the market.

Growing public transportation has also led to growing demand for public safety due to increase in the number of accidents due to which growth in demand for panic exit devices from automotive & aerospace industry is being witnessed.  However, the high price of panic exit devices might decline the growth of the panic exit devices market.

Regional Outlook

Growing population and urbanization in regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America have led to the growth of the construction industry in these regions. In addition to this, government’s inclination towards safety system installations has made the Asia Pacific and Latin America promising markets for panic exit devices. However, the high cost of panic exit devices might hinder the market in developing countries of these regions. Japan is a calamity-prone country.

There is always the unpredicted possibility of calamities, such as earthquakes, due to which Japan is highly focused on the use of panic exit devices. Countries in the Middle East are focused on the development of their infrastructure. Along with it, the building & construction industry is also blooming in regions of Africa. Due to the above-mentioned factors, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to be good markets for panic exit devices. Despite being matured markets, infrastructural developments and the launching of new government projects will make North America and Europe potential markets for panic exit devices.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

