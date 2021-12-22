Agaram Integrates SaaS to Its ELN to Provide Cost-Effective, Scalable Out-of-the-Box Solutions for Labs

Chennai, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Agaram Technologies recently launched the SaaS model of their Logilab ELN software service. The electronic lab notebook software has been in the market for the last 10 years. The implementation of cloud-hosted Logilab ELN SaaS offers significant value addition in terms of cost-effectiveness and scalability for many laboratories and research organizations worldwide.

Paired with the advantages of Logilab ELN, laboratories will reap many other benefits such as being able to store and access all their research data, tests, and experiments into one secure and reliable platform. But its perks do not stop there. Imbued with the features of SaaS, labs will also be able to effectively utilize the resources since it allows the delivery of solutions based on each individual/ organization’s needs.

There is also a notable benefit for the laboratory organizations in terms of cost and efforts as they do not have to invest in building their infrastructures themselves. These not only take time but, more often than not, cost 10x or more than the pricing of SaaS ELN services. Logilab ELN SaaS requires no additional setup and can be used from day one via a browser-based interface.

To further exemplify Logilab ELN’s stance on security, Agaram has made sure that their Electronic Lab Notebook software is OWASP/SAN25 security standards certified. Besides this, users may also leverage the powerful advantages of the ELN, which include going completely paperless, better data organization, and collaboration inherent to cloud-based ELNs.

“We’ve been developing this product for 10 years. For most companies, that’s already a long time and a notable achievement. It goes without saying that we at Agaram feel that this move serves as another significant milestone for our ELN software,” says CEO, Mukunth Venkatesan. “It’s also a clear testament to the fact that we are, first and foremost, a customer-first company.

“We knew when we started out years ago that we needed to position ourselves as a pioneer of change. The field we chose warranted no less than that. Looking back at what we’ve achieved, the various revolutionary changes we’ve helped labs enjoy over the years, we can finally admit that we’re finally achieving those goals and are still on track to provide better, more sophisticated solutions in the future.”

Digital SaaS ELNs have always given the innate benefit of making data management, which usually takes a painstakingly long time to finish in traditional research lab settings, a quick, efficient process. Logilab ELN SaaS is no exemption to this. Agaram hopes that this will only improve the productivity of laboratories further and, in turn, boost the job satisfaction of researchers and scientists.

Besides meticulously handling intellectual property, there is also an apparent focus on bridging organizations in various locations worldwide. The barriers normally set by the physical walls of the research lab are practically torn down by the complete digitalization of it.

The SaaS model, with its highly scalable infrastructure, undoubtedly makes a great pairing with such a solution that fundamentally has none of the limitations of what came before it. The icing on the cake is that it is also a considerably affordable option for many laboratories that wish to make that transition to the future of research and data management. In the end, these are the qualities that underscore the value of SaaS ELN services like Logilab’s offering.

“By making this move, we are essentially setting up our Logilab ELN for more improvements in the future. If you have been a long-time user of the software, you can expect more upgrades and other improved features over time,” mentioned Mukunth, the CEO of Agaram Technologies.

“To those who are still not oriented with how our Electronic Lab Notebook software works, know that one of the many facets that our users love about it is its user-friendliness. We’re glad that we’re able to make our mark in that regard because it’s what we intended when we were just designing Logilab ELN a decade ago,” as further mentioned by Mukunth.

We can immediately see this in how the software provides innate support for common formats like .pdf and .doc. It also allows worksheet management with the use of Excel, a platform that a handful of labs still use regularly for recording and organizing data. It provides researchers with something familiar, in short, and gradually introduces them to its more innovative features for easy acclimatization and to knock down the usual barriers to entry in ELN software.

Interested in trying it out? Any laboratories or research organizations, that wish to try Logilab ELN SaaS, can avail free trial of the software for 30 days. The Standard plan subscription starts at $29.99 a month.