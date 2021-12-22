ERW Pipe manufacturer – Shashwat Stainless Inc.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — ERW pipes are metal pipes which are welded by exposure to AC current. Cold shaping of steel coils into a round cylindrical shape produces ERW (Electrical Resistance Welding) pipes.

Cold shaping a flat steel strip into a rounded tube and putting it through a succession of forming rollers to generate a longitudinal seam is how Electric Resistance Welded pipe is made. The two edges are then heated and pressed together to establish a bond using a high frequency current.

Shashwat Stainless Inc. is the largest ERW pipe manufacturer in India. Astm A312 Welded Pipes is one of our most popular metal market goods. These ERW Pipes come in a range of diameters, shapes, and dimensions, and can be tailored to match our customers’ specific requirements.

We are a renowned ERW pipe supplier and ERW pipe exporter in India. We supply our products to more than 60 cities domestically and 50 countries internationally.

ERW Pipe uses

ERW pipes are used in the Textile Industry.

Oil and Gas industry

Medical gas pipeline systems

Pharmaceutical processing industry

Fluid piping and wastewater management

