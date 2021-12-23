Lark on 42nd Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

Posted on 2021-12-23

Tampa, Florida, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 42nd is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus housing for individuals attending the University of South Florida. This housing community provides everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At Lark on 42nd, students can choose to roof with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program with two, three, and four-bedroom fully furnished apartments. The per-person rental rate covers all the necessities, including Internet access, a monthly electricity allowance, and in-unit laundry. Space in the parking garage and upper floor apartments are available for an additional fee.

Lark on 42nd offers fantastic amenities to make student living as enjoyable as possible. Students can enjoy features like a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a courtyard, fire pits, grilling stations, and more. Regularly scheduled social events are available for student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark on 42nd website or by calling 1-813-430-4000.

About Lark on 42nd: Lark on 42nd is an off-campus housing option for students attending the University of South Florida. The apartment complex is designed with comfortable student living in mind. With a per-person rental rate, students don’t have to worry about whether their roommates can pay their share of the rent.

Company: Lark on 42nd
Address: 14202 N 42nd St
City: Tampa
State: FL
Zip code: 33613
Telephone number: 1-813-430-4000

