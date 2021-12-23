Big Rig Trucks Market Is Set To Grow Substantially From 2021 to 2031.

The demand for big rig trucks expected a temporary decline in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak globally. Several challenges faced by OEMs in the industry such as suspension of the manufacturing process and shortage of raw materials. Decreasing consumer disposable income and rising financial insecurities circumscribed the automobile industry growth and hampered the overall market size in 2020.

Key Segments

By Class Class 7 Class 8 Class 9

By Technology Manual Automatic Semi-Automatic

By Fuel types Diesel Natural gas Electric Hybrid

By End-use Industry Tank trucks Concrete transport trucks Refrigerator trucks Garbage trucks Dump trucks Log carriers Mobile cranes

By Application Freight and Logistics Construction and Mining Other

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



What is Driving Demand for Big Rig Trucks? The increase in demand for goods in line with the increasing construction and infrastructure development is a major factor driving the demand for heavy load trucks. Nowadays trucks are more reliable and fuel-efficient and have a higher load capacity, compared to previously manufactured trucks. Big rig trucks used earlier were not so cost-effective, with the technological advancement in manufacturing recent trucks available in the market have increased the ability to haul heavier weight as compared to similar heavy vehicles. The mining sector is also witnessing increasing use of big rig trucks. Dump truck, haul trucks and excavation trucks are some of the most used trucks in mining work. The demand for such trucks in the mining sector is expected to show more hike near future due to heavy excavation work and raw material carriage towards or from the mining site. For cargo transportation and logistics, refrigerated, semi-trailer and jumbo trailer trucks are some of the most preferred types for heavy duty.

Mining Sector Witnessing for High Volume Requirement of Big Rig Trucks Automotive sales across the globe got badly affected by the impact of COVID-19, which led to a ripple effect on big rig trucks sales. Rapid growth in the mining sector witnessing the demand for big-rig truck globally. The demand for heavy loader has been growing with the increase in new coalfield exploration. These trucks designed in such a way that they can withstand heavy load, high shocks and can be used even on off roads. Mining work can be two types, Open-pit mining and underground mining. Based on the mining work big rig trucks (bottom dump trucks, rear dump trucks, lube trucks, water trucks, tow trucks etc.) are chosen. Mining companies across the globe asking for high payload capacity trucks with low fuel consumption and higher efficiency to achieve daily mining activity with ease. Worldwide most of the developing economies are focusing on rapid mining recovery which leads to the requirement of mining trucks. Governments are also allotting several new mining sites with higher capacity. For instance, the Chinese government approved two coal mines with approx. capacity of 3.6 million tons affecting the country’s production to reach 1.48 billion tonnes during the same time frame.