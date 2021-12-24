Power Plant Boiler Market Insights, and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2025

The “Power Plant Boiler Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Power Plant Boiler market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

Global Power Plant Boiler Market is anticipated to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025. A Power Plant Boiler implies a machine that renders steam by applying heat energy to water. Boilers are used in power stations and industrial installation are usually larger and connected to point-of-use piping. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid industrialization across the globe, and growing demand in the emerging countries. On the other hand, high installation cost, high capital investment of power plants, and corrosion of boilers may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming period. Power Plant Boiler Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by process, technology, fuel type, and geography. Power Plant Boiler Market may be explored by process as Fluidized bed combustion, Pulverized fuel combustion, and Others. The “Pulverized fuel combustion (PFC)” segment dominated the Power Plant Boiler Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. This process comprises powdered coal, which is used to increase the exposure area of combustion. The powdered form of coal is blown into the furnace by using secondary air. Hot air is distributed in the combustion chamber to permit complete burning of the fuel.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Power Plant Boiler Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the upcoming period. In India, China, and the other emerging economies, rapid industrialization and shift to cleaner power generation sources such as biomass and biogas will boost the growth of Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and expected to witness significant growth in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Power Plant Boiler Industry comprise Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE), Amec Foster Wheeler, Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Ansaldo S.P.A., and Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC). The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

