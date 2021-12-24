Electroactive Polymers Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electroactive Polymers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Electroactive Polymers Market is expected to reach USD 6.38 billion by 2022. Electroactive polymers are also termed as EAPs. They are a type of elastomer that changes shape or size when stimulated by an electric field. Electronic EAPs comprise dielectric electroactive polymers (DEAPs) and electrostrictive elastomers. They act similar to biological muscle and mimic their mechanism. The electroactive polymer market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of electroactive polymers market are rising use of electrostatic polymers in solar cells and increasing importance due to their piezoelectric, lightweight, and good dielectric properties. However, the impact of these polymers on the environment and strict government policy against use of these polymers are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Electroactive polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Inherently dissipative polymers (IDPs), conductive plastics, and inherently conductive polymers (ICPs) are the types that could be explored in electroactive polymers in the forecast period. Conductive plastics sector comprises carbon nanotubes, ESD/EMI compounds, carbon/metal fibers, and antistatic additives. On the other hand, inherently conductive polymers (ICPs) sector comprises polynaphthalenes, polythiophenes, polyphenylene sulfides, polyanilines, polyfluorenes, polyacetylenes, and polyphenylenevinylenes (PPV). Inherently conductive polymers (ICPs) sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason could be growing demand from electrical & electronics and robotics industries.

The market may be categorized based on applications like sensors, electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, batteries, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, capacitors, actuators, and others. The actuators sector accounted for the significant market share of electroactive polymers and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the growth of this segment could be their operational efficacy over conventional materials.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Agfa-Gevaert NV

3M

Merck

Parker Hannifin

KEMET Corporation

Solvay and many others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Germany

Latin America

Brazil

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

MEA

