Feminine Wipes Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2027

The Feminine Wipes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global feminine wipes market size is anticipated to account for USD 2.07 billion by 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register 5.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing awareness about genital hygiene among women is driving the product demand. In addition, at micro-level, growing instances of early puberty are further attributing to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 has positively affected the demand for feminine wipes as a large number of consumers started stockpiling the product amid fear of potential shortage. Therefore, panic buying has positively affected the demand for the product. However, with reopening of hypermarkets and supermarkets, the market is anticipated to witness moderate demand. Online sales are anticipated to increases over the forecast duration owing to benefits such as easy availability of a wide variety of products and the growing influence of social media.

However, the growing number of alternative products such as moisturizers, creams and washes is anticipated to restrain the market growth to some extent. Key players are focusing on introducing products made up of sustainable materials to strengthen their market reach. Introduction of new products is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

In 2019, Asia Pacific occupied the largest share in the feminine wipes market. Countries such as China and India are the major consumers for feminine wipes. Increasing awareness programs by government agencies are driving the product demand. India, in particular, is projected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the industry players owing to growing focus by the government to promote hygiene practices and rising disposable income of women.

List of Key Players of Feminine Wipes Market

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Edgewell Personal Care
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Unicharm Corporation
  • ALBAAD
  • Guy & O’Neill, Inc.
  • Bodywise (UK) Limited
  • Corman SpA
  • Laclede, Inc.

Feminine Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • The U.K.
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE

