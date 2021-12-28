Newborn Screening Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Newborn Screening Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing need for the detection of metabolic, genetic, and developmental disorders in infants. Newborn screening is the test conducted for infants shortly after their birth. Early detection and treatment reduces or prevents the risk of physical and intellectual disabilities, and also life threatening disorders in infants.

The test is generally undertaken by national or state government bodies and is divided into three parts, namely blood test, hearing test, and CCHD (critical congenital heart disease) screen. For blood test, few blood drops are taken from the infant’s heels and is sent to the lab for analysis. For hearing test, either a tiny microphone or earpiece in the baby’s ear, or electrodes are placed on the infant’s head while it is asleep or quiet. In CCHD screening, a tiny soft sensor attached with oximeter machine is placed on the infant’s skin. This machine measures the infant’s oxygen level in the hands and foot.

Major factors attributing to the growth of the newborn screening market include increasing government initiatives towards baby health and public health benefits in the developed economies, availability of laboratory sciences and enhanced technologies, increasing investment or innovations in the domain, growing cases of neonatal disorders among infants, and increasing awareness for hereditary disorders in babies. However, strict regulations in few economies that delay hospitalization and low availability of technologically enhancement in tests and instruments are hampering the newborn screening industry growth.

Increasing government support to the manufacturers for the development of fresh screening tests that comply with the regulations is trending in the newborn screening market. Increasing government regulations for better infant health is an opportunity for the industry players to improve their industry presence and expand product portfolio.

ArcherDX, one of the leading players is predicted to expand its product portfolio with screening tests for the identification of genetic variants drivers associated to various disorders like cystic fibrosis, fragile X syndrome, and spinal muscular atrophy. The player has acquired Baby Genes, the genetic personalized medicine laboratory, which will run under ArcherDX Clinical Services. The acquisition will include Baby Gene’s genetics laboratory, in Golden, Colorado, and the infant screening panel that investigates above 100 genes. The player will also continue to rule the current newborn and carrier screening solutions with Baby Genes brand.

The major players operating in the domain include Trivitron Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Waters Corporation.

