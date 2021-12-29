Smart Street Lighting Systems Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Overview

With the constant adoption of new technologically advanced products across different areas of operation, the adoption of smart street lighting system is also increasing rapidly as it is a connected lighting Considering today’s initiatives by government and other private organizations for establishing smart city projects, the demand for smart street lighting system is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. The manufacturers of smart street lighting system are focusing on delivering lighting which will help in solving the problems while constructing transportation infrastructure so that the traffic management is performed smoothly. Also, smart street lights are increasingly demanded as the cities can save on costs for lighting.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Segmentation

The global Smart street lighting system market is segmented on the basis of the end user, connectivity and region.

Segmentation Based on Connectivity:

On the basis of connectivity, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into wired and wireless.

Segmentation Based on End User:

On the basis of end user, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into the Traditional & Other Renewable Energy, Solar.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the smart street lighting system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Trend

The mobile applications for the smart street lighting system is one of the major trend observed which is significantly fuelling the demand for the smart street lighting system. In addition to this, dominant players in the smart street lighting system are performing constant innovations to deliver differentiating products to the customers.

For example, in March 2018, OSRAM which is one of the leading smart street lighting system providers launched ‘Tuner4TRONIC’ a mobile application for the smart street lighting system. This application is used for setup and maintenance of the smart street lighting. Through this application, the company is focusing on delivering more advanced smart street lighting systems with easy operational ways, by offering cloud deployment.

Global Smart street lighting systems Market: Industry Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global smart street lighting systems market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hubbell Lighting

Inc.

General Electric

OSRAM

Acuity Brands Lighting

