Rising Geriatric Population With Increasing Incidence Of Eye Diseases Will Drive Keratoprosthesis Market Demand

Exponential rise in the use of medical devices on account of continued advances in design and superior operative care has led to increase in the use of artificial cornea or keratoprosthesis in the recent years.

The keratoprosthesis is intended to replace the damaged corneal tissue and restore vision of the patients with bilateral corneal disease.

Market Overview:

Corneal transplantation is one of the common treatment to correct several corneal opacity which involves tissue from human donor. However, the treatment fails in some cases,

leading to development of keratoprosthesis which is used when corneal transplantation is not an option. In addition, lack of availability of human cornea donor has influenced the adoption of artificial cornea, thereby fuelling growth of the keratoprosthesis market.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global keratoprosthesis market has been segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Boston Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Type I Type II

AlphaCor

Others

Based on disease indication, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Bullous Keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Others

Based on end user, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, global keratoprosthesis market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the keratoprosthesis market in terms of revenue share followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to experience delayed growth due to the lack of skilled physicians.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for keratoprosthesis with maximum CAGR due to growing penetration rate of keratoprosthesis surgeries in the emerging markets.

Moreover, increasing number of healthcare practitioners and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to enable robust industry growth in APAC region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow and significant growth over the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Keratoprosthesis Market are:

Some of the players identified in global keratoprosthesis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.

The competitive landscape analysis for Keratoprosthesis Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Keratoprosthesis manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Keratoprosthesis Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Keratoprosthesis Market landscape.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Overview

The keratoprosthesis market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. Increasing visual disability due to the cloudy cornea for working people has increased the demand for keratoprosthesis surgeries.

Based on product types, the global keratoprosthesis market is segmented into Boston Keratoprosthesis, alphaCor, and others. Amongst them, Boston Keratoprosthesis is the most widely used treatment option for corneal disease.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Drivers

Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of eye diseases worldwide is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global keratoprosthesis market. Around 10 million people in the world suffering from corneal blindness.

Therefore, rising incidences of corneal blindness are the primary factor driving the growth of the global keratoprosthesis market. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases are increasing the chances of eye injury which will further contribute in driving the growth of keratoprosthesis market.

