Bioprosthetics Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

The Bioprosthetics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Bioprosthetics Market is estimated to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2024 due to increase in geriatric population and prevalence of cardiac disorders. Bioprosthetics are the heart valves which are used in clinical practices. They are acquired due to medical implantations or animal tissue. Over the years, bioprosthetics has advanced in the domain. Bioprosthetics not only repair the injured area but also the regenerate sufficiently organized tissue that support angiogenesis and recruit growth factors obtaining the same characteristics of the healthy tissues.

The factors driving bioprosthetics market are the growing prevalence of rheumatoid heart disorder, cardiac disorders and peripheral artery disorders and consistent demand for medications. The bioprosthetics products are made of biological materials, where the rejection rate in implants is less than as compared to the synthetic implants.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population with cardiac disorders is stimulating the growth of bioprosthetics industry. However, the growing need for numerous procedures, threat of incompatibility and contaminations (rejection of tissues), irreparable nature and risk of irregular skin tone and after surgery scars are hampering the growth of the market.

Bioprosthetics market is experiencing emergence of new technologies in the field of hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses, which uses non-biodegradable cultured tissue scaffolds. These tissues are highly resistant, durable and can be replaced with biodegradable tissue-engineered prosthetics. This technology helps the patients recover and lead a normal life ultimately boosting the market of bioprosthetics in the years to come.

Global bioprosthetics type outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Allograft

Xenograft

Porcine

Bovine

Global bioprosthetics application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cardiovascular

Plastic surgery & wound healing

The major players in bioprosthetics industry are BraileBiomedica, Inc., Aortech International Plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Life Cell Corporation, LabcorLaboratorios Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Humacyte, Inc., MaquetMetinge Group, Sorin Group, Ethicon, Inc., JenaValve Technology GmbH among others.

Geographically, bioprosthetics industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East& Africa. Europe is predicted to dominate the market of bioprosthetics owing to several demographic trends like increasing geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, frequent approvals of products, and growing awareness.

