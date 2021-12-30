Epigenetics Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Epigenetics Market is expected to value at USD 22.05 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The rapid surge in product demand is credited to the ever-growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the epigenetics market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in the research and development of epigenetics services.

The identification of severity among patients suffering from chronic diseases and successful execution of disease management are other major factors driving the growth of the genetic testing services domain. High-end demand for the latest technologies in the healthcare sector and collective research and development (R&D) activities in the area of genetics is anticipated to foster industry growth as well.

Several diagnostic and testing organizations have launched innovative products including antibodies specific for identification of modifications and advanced kits for simple and efficient detection of biomarkers. Furthermore, the development of therapeutic drugs by healthcare providers is anticipated to work in favor of the epigenetics market. The introduction of pipeline drugs and rising approval rate from local and international authorities is estimated to augment epigenetics industry growth over the coming years.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/epigenetics-market-size/request-sample

The rising approval rate for therapeutic drugs and epigenetics services is the key industry trend over the past few years. For example, Eli Lilly and Co., a global pharmaceutical company, has unveiled its product line of advanced therapeutic drugs Ramucirumab (Cyramza), which is recently approved by the FDA. Shifting focus towards the epigenetics services by pharmaceutical companies for detecting methylation markers during cancer treatment is expected to favor epigenetics industry growth. Epigenomics AG has developed Epi proLung BL Reflex Assay that allows simple diagnosis for lung cancer.

Epigenetics services allow understanding of phenotype changes, which involve alterations in the DNA sequence. Epigenetics testing is performed on various blood samples taken during different periods in a person’s life. The fast-paced technological advancement in epigenetics testing and sequencing methodologies has led to the vast expansion of epigenetics testing in preventive healthcare management.

The key players are Illumina, Inc., Abcam, Inc., Diagenode S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Qiagen, Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Chroma Therapeutics Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valirx Plc, and Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/