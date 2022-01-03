Alcohol Free Beer Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 28 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Alcohol Free Beer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Alcohol Free Beer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Alcohol Free Beer Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4473

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Alcohol Free Beer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Alcohol Free Beer

Market Snapshot

The non-alcoholic beer industry is expected to witness soaring growth, expected to surpass US$ 28 Bn in by 2031, with a decade long compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% across the forecast period.

The market is highly consolidated, where top 10 prominent industry pioneers account for over 3/4th share. Increasing online retail and social media campaigns for non-alcoholic beer are anticipated to amplify the overall sales of the non-alcoholic beer industry over the long-term forecast period (2021-2031).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Alcohol Free Beer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Alcohol Free Beer Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4473

Key Segments Covered: Material Grapes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Berries/Apples-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Malted Grains-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Hops-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Yeast-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Enzymes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer

Type Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV) Beer Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV) Beer

Sales Channel Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Liquor Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Convenience Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Supermarkets Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Online Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Restaurants & Bars Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Travel Retails



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4473

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In May 2020, Danish brewer Carlsberg and British pubs and cask ale firm Marston’s announced a joint venture which surged Marston’s share by 36%, recovering some of the value lost since the Covid-19 lockdown shut pubs across the country, as investors applauded the tie-up.

Under the deal, the Danish firm will own 60% of the new Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company with Marston’s holding 40% and receiving a cash payment of up to £273m.

In May 2017, Heineken N.V announced the acquisition of all the remaining shares in Lagunitas Brewing Company. To maintain the Lagunitas culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within HEINEKEN and will report within the HEINEKEN Americas Region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global non-alcoholic beer market is anticipated to add 2x value by 2031 compared to 2021

Malted grains-based beer to remain at the vanguard, accounting for 65% market demand

By sales channel, supermarkets will be most preferred, exceeding US$ 8 Mn in revenue

U.S remains a promising market, capturing 1/5th of the global market revenue in 2020

China to be an opportunistic market, expected to surge at over 9% CAGR, followed by India

Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV) beer highly consumed, selling 4.3 million litres in 2019

“Launching of innovative products into the market owing to a significant rise in awareness of health consciousness among consumers will stimulate the market growth in forthcoming years.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556952826/why-is-the-japan-an-opportunistic-cellulose-automotive-air-filter-landscape-report-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Alcohol Free Beer market report:

Sales and Demand of Alcohol Free Beer

Growth of Alcohol Free Beer Market

Market Analysis of Alcohol Free Beer

Market Insights of Alcohol Free Beer

Key Drivers Impacting the Alcohol Free Beer market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Alcohol Free Beer market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Alcohol Free Beer

More Valuable Insights on Alcohol Free Beer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Alcohol Free Beer, Sales and Demand of Alcohol Free Beer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates