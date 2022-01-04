Aircraft Valves Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit Cagr During 2017 To 2031

Aircraft Valves Market: Introduction

A valve is a multi-purpose device, which is a part of the combustion engine of an aircraft as well as other operating systems such as HVAC system, lubrication systems, etc. and is generally used to control the flow of fluids in and out of the cylinder in the form of slurries, liquids, gases and fluidized solids. It mainly handles the mechanism of opening and closing of paths. Aircraft valves are generally divided into two categories, namely inlet valves and outlet valves.

An inlet valve allows the fluid to enter the cylinder and an outlet valve allows fluid or gases to escape from the chamber. Proper synchronization is required between the inlet and outlet valves for the efficient working of an aircraft. If the synchronization is improper, then it may result in malfunctioning and the engine or the other systems may also emit harmful gases or problems such as leakage, overflow, or permanent failure may occur for the aircraft systems.

Aircraft Valves Market: Segmentation

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of product type, valve type, material type, aircraft type, and sales channel.

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of by product type as:

Aircraft Fuel System Valves

Aircraft Hydraulic System Valves

Aircraft Air Conditioning System Valves

Aircraft Ice & Rain Protection Valves

Aircraft Pneumatic System Valves

Aircraft Lubrication systems Valves

Aircraft Water and Waste System Pumps

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of valve type as:

Pilot Valves

Poppet Valves

Flapper-nozzle Valves

Ball and Plug Valves

Others

The Aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Aluminum

Others

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of aircraft type as:

Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Aircraft

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Aircraft Valves Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft valves market are:

AeroControlex

Liebherr

Crissair

ITT Aerospace Controls

Moog

United Technologies

Zodiac Aerospace

Triumph Group

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin

Eaton

Woodward

Meggitt

Circor International

Aircraft Valves Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand for aircraft valves is attributed to the growing production of aircrafts in the global market as well as owing to the rise in the fleet size for the aftermarket. Also, the increasing orders of aircraft owing to the rise of commuter traffic in the global market is projected to remain the foremost driving factor.

Moreover, the increasing flight hours of the commercial and business aircrafts leading to short replacement cycles is also one of the key driving factors for the aftermarket suppliers in the global aircraft valves market. The advent in the material science technology has enabled the manufacturers to develop lightweight aircraft valves, which considerably increases the fuel efficiency as well as reduces the overall aircraft weight.

The most prominent factors accelerating the growth of aircraft valves in the global market include increase in manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and increasing orders for new aircrafts. New rules and regulations enforced by governments and ruling authorities regarding the safety of the environment encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient aircrafts, which has subsequently resulted in an increase the demand for aircraft valves in the global market.

