Wearable Technology Market Share, and Gross Margin Analysis Report By 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 04 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “Wearable Technology Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Wearable technology market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global wearable technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 196.5 billion until 2022. This growth can be associated with increasing health awareness coupled with the rapid advances being made across technology for maintaining and monitoring human health.

The healthcare segment gained significant growth due to the prevailing need for health monitoring among the health-conscious population. Also, the segment of fitness & sports accounted for a share of 28% across the global market owing to the rising popularity of products like smart T-shirts, shoes, and fitness bands among fitness enthusiasts and sportsperson.

The segment of wrist-wear held a share of 45.0% in 2014 owing to the increasing usage of fitness bands that can be connected with smartphone applications. On the other hand, the eye-wear product segment accounted for a share of around 15% due to the surging popularity of Microsoft HoloLens, Google Glass, and VISR Goggles.

North America held the largest share of 49.0% across the global market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness regarding personal health and product usage among the consumers across developed countries like the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3 Billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 36.0% across the global market during the forecasted years.

The wearable technology market includes key players such as Apple Inc., Fitbit, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Xiaomi, Jawbone, and Sony Corp. They are engaged in implementing several marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage and widen their product portfolio.

