Rising Applications of Reflective Tape in Automotive Industries is Expected to Fuel the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

Reflective tapes, also known as security tapes, reflect light back. Reflective tapes are one of the most user-friendly adhesive tapes. They are convenient to use with their simple peel and stick backing. Reflective tapes are easily visible, both during the day as well as at night. Reflective tapes are basically made from a technological blend of glass droplets, prisms and metals, which create an extremely reflective surface.

Request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2391

Global Reflective Tape Market Segmentation

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type, backing material type, thickness and by end use industry served.

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

Single Sided Reflective Tapes

Double Sided Reflective Tapes

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of thickness into:

Reflective Tape with thickness below 0.15 mm

15 mm – 0.2 mm

2 mm – 0.25 mm

25 mm – 0.3 mm

3 mm & above

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of backing material type into:

Plastic films-backed Reflective Tape PVC PET Others

Rubber-backed Reflective Tape

Foam-backed Reflective Tape

Metal Foils-backed Reflective Tape

Silicone-backed Reflective Tape

Others

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

Building and Construction Industry

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Food & Beverages packaging

E-Commerce packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Aviation and Shipping

General Industrial Electronics & Electricals Pharmaceutical & Medical Equipment Metal Working Industries Shipping & Logistics Industries Printing Industries

Others

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2391

Global Reflective Tape Market Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global reflective tape market are:

The 3M Company

Scapa Group Plc

AFT Company

Creative Safety Supply, LLC

Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd

Denka Company Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

DM Reflective Material India PVT LTD

Albea S.A.

Reflectosafe

Lynvale Ltd

Seal King Ind Co.Ltd.

Lamatek, Inc.

GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd

Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

More Valuable Insights on Reflective Tape Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Reflective Tape, Sales and Demand of Reflective Tape, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates