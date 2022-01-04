Rising Applications of Reflective Tape in Automotive Industries is Expected to Fuel the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

Reflective tapes, also known as security tapes, reflect light back. Reflective tapes are one of the most user-friendly adhesive tapes. They are convenient to use with their simple peel and stick backing. Reflective tapes are easily visible, both during the day as well as at night. Reflective tapes are basically made from a technological blend of glass droplets, prisms and metals, which create an extremely reflective surface.

Global Reflective Tape Market Segmentation

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type, backing material type, thickness and by end use industry served.

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Single Sided Reflective Tapes
  • Double Sided Reflective Tapes

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of thickness into:

  • Reflective Tape with thickness below 0.15 mm
  • 15 mm – 0.2 mm
  • 2 mm – 0.25 mm
  • 25 mm – 0.3 mm
  • 3 mm & above

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of backing material type into:

  • Plastic films-backed Reflective Tape
    • PVC
    • PET
    • Others
  • Rubber-backed Reflective Tape
  • Foam-backed Reflective Tape
  • Metal Foils-backed Reflective Tape
  • Silicone-backed Reflective Tape
  • Others

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

  • Building and Construction Industry
  • Automotive & Mechanical Parts
  • Food & Beverages packaging
  • E-Commerce packaging
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Homecare and Toiletries
  • Aviation and Shipping
  • General Industrial
    • Electronics & Electricals
    • Pharmaceutical & Medical Equipment
    • Metal Working Industries
    • Shipping & Logistics Industries
    • Printing Industries
  • Others

Global Reflective Tape Market Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global reflective tape market are:

  • The 3M Company
  • Scapa Group Plc
  • AFT Company
  • Creative Safety Supply, LLC
  • Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd
  • Denka Company Limited
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH
  • DM Reflective Material India PVT LTD
  • Albea S.A.
  • Reflectosafe
  • Lynvale Ltd
  • Seal King Ind Co.Ltd.
  • Lamatek, Inc.
  • GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd
  • Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Reflective Tape Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Reflective Tape, Sales and Demand of Reflective Tape, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

