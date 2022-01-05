Ruhee Brings you the Luxury Salon and Spa to the Comfort of your Home

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Beauty services at home in Dubai are flourishing quite these days. Such mobile services are widely accepted since they save time and effort. Doorstep beauty services at home in Dubai also help save traveling costs. One simple phone call and the services will be available within the next hour to meet your needs and demands. Need a massage? Want to get groomed for a dinner party?

Dubai has become one of the busiest and most active areas in and around Delhi. Be it the work culture or business hub, and it have become a great zone for job seekers and business enthusiasts. People here are busy with their work culture and often find it difficult to manage quality free time for leisure activities. Since it becomes difficult for them to take care of themselves, Ruhee has introduced beauty parlour services at home in Dubai to offer them easy beauty services.

Yes, Ruhee Services beauticians will get their beauty products and facials. You don’t have to worry about arranging them before service. If you wish to use your products, you can do that too.

Our salon at home Dubai Services beauticians provide various services, including but not limited to bridal makeup, different types of hair services, hair care, hair straightening, hair smoothening, Haircut, Hairstyling, Hair color, Bridal Makeup Hairstyle, skincare services, Trimming, Bleaching, nail care, Nail art, massages, Head Massage, body grooming services, waxing, threading, Face threading, skin clean up, facial bleach, manicure, pedicure, party makeup, de-tan treatment, and spa treatment. If you have any special requests, you can discuss them with our beautician. Our all-women beauty parlors in Dubai maintain basic hygiene with constant cleaning and sterilization of their equipment and premises. You can always visit the respective salon and check for yourself first.

Ruhee is an in-salon expert who visits your home equipped with the latest tools, products, and equipment for the designated hair, nail, or beauty service; all you have to do is get pampered. We strictly follow the best safety, hygiene, and health practices, including using disposable service kits, professional sanitization systems, and protective gear to offer you a hassle-free, salon-like experience at home.

Nail care: Our nail salon at home experts are qualified professionals who offer the latest and trendiest nailspa services at your time and convenience. Indulge yourselves with a wide range of manicures and pedicures, or opt for our most-requested gel nail and nail art services.

Skincare: Let our internationally trained Beauty Experts take over your skincare routine. Bid goodbye to home remedies, DIY experiments, and unfitting beauty products and get pampered with customized, organic beauty treatments. Opt for our full face waxing at home services that come in strapless, pain-free, and single-use cartridge options or enjoy international facials that promise instant results. Don't forget to try our award-winning holistic spa treatments designed to detox and rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul.

Haircare: If you're planning to achieve that effortless French-chic hair of your dreams, who better to go to than the finest French Hair Experts in town? Avail of our signature hair salon services, including hair spa, hair styling, and relaxing head massages. On a special request, we also offer professional hair color and hair smoothening treatments at home.

Haircare: If you’re planning to achieve that effortless French-chic hair of your dreams, who better to go to than the finest French Hair Experts in town? Avail of our signature hair salon services, including hair spa, hair styling, and relaxing head massages with JCB Home. On a special request, we also offer professional hair color and hair smoothening treatments at home.