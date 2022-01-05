Cisdem Video Converter 7.0.1 Showcases Advanced Features and Boosts Speed

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Video Converter has launched the 7.0.1 version, which improved the speed of loading DVD/converting video/downloading video, optimized the video editing function, and solved the residual problem of ripping DVD.

“Cisdem Video Converter 7.0.1 is the biggest update of the product during the past six months. Through the update, we have made our products more user-friendly than ever before, said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem.

“Our goal is to allow our users to rip DVD, convert videos and download videos more efficiently and faster in a short time. In addition, we have adjusted the editing interface based on user feedback to make it more intuitive.” He added.

What’s New in Version 7.0.1?

Optimize DVD ripping performance

The new version greatly improves the DVD ripping function. It solves the problem that some DVDs can’t be loaded, the exported video has no sound (PCM encoded audio), audio and video are out of sync, crashes, subtitles are displayed deformed, and colors are not matched.

Optimize video conversion performance

Besides improving the speed, it also increases the number of simultaneous video conversions to 4 or more. Plus, the conversion presets add the latest versions of iPhone, Xiaomi, and Huawei, such as iPhone 13.

Upgrade download module

It optimized support for YouTube, Egghead, NRK, Bilibili, and other websites.

Improve video editing experience

The editing window of Version 7.0.1 is changed to dual window mode (the original video and the edited video), and the volume fade-in and fade-out special effect is added.

Add new features in the menu bar

The menu bar adds the function of opening/modifying the video screenshot directory, and opening the log directory.

Main Benefits

A complete conversion solution that supports DVD folders, DVD discs, and popular media file formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, and more.

Edit videos before converting with trimming, cropping, rotating, adding watermarks, etc.

Download videos fast in just three steps and support more than 1,000 websites.

Easily find the corresponding features in the interface, improving the user experience and saving time.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 7.0.1 is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license at $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a well-known innovative software company with programs covering multimedia tools like Video Converter, utility tools, PDF tools, and some mobile tools. To meet users’ demands, the company has set up a customer support center for solving and replying to questions. To know what’s popular on Cisdem, please view https://www.cisdem.com/.