LINE SCAN CAMERA – INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT is india’s Leading Manufacturer of high speed Line Scan Camera as commercial products. The company designs & manufacture wide range of Analog Line Scan Cameras standard & Digital CCD Line Scan Cameras. Our customers have consistently evaluated our cameras to be of the highest quality and reliability.

With strong in-house R&D & design efforts, we are happy to introduce wide range of line scan cameras which produces high quality images. Our cameras are actively implemented in variety of applications like Fast moving and High speed inspections like Food/multigrain colour sorting machine, paper, web inspections, ceramic tiles, wood, print inspections & other machine vision based sorting applications etc.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

