Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Lawns Installer Announce busy December month

Leeds, UK, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com comments. The mild weather during the Month has provided Eternal Lawns with a very good Month of new installations.

The installation of our 30mm Superior artificial grass to the newly restored Leeds City college building, covering an internal facility over 200 square meters, proved to be the highlight for the Month.

Additionally, we provided other interior artificial grass to breakout rooms within several other schools, within the West Yorkshire area, which have gone down really well.

New installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior, continue to be provided through Yorkshire and in particular this Month we enjoyed a good share of installations in Halifax, Alwoodley, Roundhay and Shadwell.

Installations within surrounding areas, through York, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield all remain very active.

December has been a very good Month for Eternal Lawns

