Manufacturers of Kids Furniture Eying Profits in Theme Based Designs; Wood Furniture Continues to Gain Significant Traction – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Kids Furniture market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Kids Furniture. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Rising real estate prices accompanied by increased spending potential is expected to thrust the demand for kid’s furniture. There is a spike in demand for furniture solutions that accommodate clothes, books, toys, and other products in space efficient ways. On this backdrop, the global kid’s furniture market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2029.

This growth can be attributed to surging preference for efficient and dedicated, themed spaces for kids in the form of nursery, play, and study rooms. Housing contractors are adopting new strategies for developing end- to-end home infrastructures. Installation of necessary and aesthetically appealing kid’s furniture by housing contractors is among top trends that point to growth opportunities.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Kids Furniture Market.

Global Kids furniture Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global kids’ furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, application and region.

Product Type

Beds, Cots & cribs

Table & Chair

Cabinet, Dressers & Chests

Others

Raw Material

Wood

Polymer

Metal

Application

Commercial

Household

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Product Innovation – Key Differentiating Strategy

Anthropometric measurements, ergonomic designs, and scientific color palettes are few of many innovative ideas that are driving kid’s furniture manufacturing trends. Today’s information-driven world presents concerned customers that exhibit selective buying patterns. Market players are differentiating products based on factors such as environmental impact, safety, and design.

Key Takeaways from Global Kid’s Furniture Market Study

Segmenting by product type, Beds, Cots, & Cribs will lead market demand due to increasing household income of middle-class citizens in developing countries. Customers are increasingly looking to buy better products that ensure the safety of their kids, while at the same time do not pollute the environment.

Shift in consumer preferences, positions wood as major market share holder with more than 65% of market demand coming from this segment. This can be attributed to increasingly stringent anti-pollution policies that aim to curb the use of plastic in manufacturing products.

Theme-based designs are most popular among consumers since they are preferred by imaginative children over bland designs. Young parents are very selective when it comes to design and consider the opinion of their wards before making a purchase.

Space efficient kid’s furniture that offers high functionality is gaining increased consumer traction. This is a direct result of surging demand for smart furniture solutions that accommodate clothes, books, toys in one place and subsequently de-clutter.

Non-toxic colors, and chewable materials are emerging trends that consumers are looking for in kid’s furniture repeatedly. Hence, manufacturers are innovating products that ensure safety of children.

“Theme-based furniture is entering children rooms of a growing number of high-paying consumers. These trends are driving the demand in kid’s furniture market and offer persisting growth opportunities in near future.” Says the Fact.MR analyst

