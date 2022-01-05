Nutrigenomics Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Nutrigenomics Market scope was priced at US$ 252.20 million during 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 16.48% by the completion of the prediction period. The global market scope of nutrigenomics is estimated to touch US$ 850.86 million by the completion of the year 2025. Nutrigenomics, also known as nutritional genomics, refers to a study that defines the relationship between nutrition, the human genome, and health. It explains how the different types of food affect the human body biologically. In addition, the study is likely to impact well-defined segments of the food chain including genetic alteration of animal feed and crops.

Rising cases of food allergies or intolerance among humans are expected to impel nutrigenomics industry growth. Such allergies can happen to anyone at any age against specific food products such as wheat, peanuts, eggs, soy, fish, and others. Nutrigenomics is able to identify food that suits an individual’s molecular dietary signature. This factor is driving demand for the study among researchers and food manufacturers. The increasing focus of food manufacturers on the customization of food products according to specific gene profiles is anticipated to propel nutrigenomics market growth. Manufacturing companies are launching food products aimed to improve weak immune systems among individuals. Moreover, supportive initiatives being taken by governments across various nations to promote nutritional genomics will drive the market over the forecast period.

To cater to the rising demand for customized diets, manufacturing companies or institutes are investing in R&D to expand the application scope. For instance, in February 2019, a team of researchers from King’s College of London found that blueberries can lower blood pressure. According to their research study, eating 200 grams of blueberries for a month can improve blood vessel function and reduce systolic blood pressure. Researchers found that regular consumption of drinks based on blueberries is effective in reducing blood pressure by 5mmHg in a month.

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the nutrigenomics industry can be bifurcated into services, and reagents, and kits. In 2018, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest market share owing to growing health awareness regarding chronic diseases. An increasing number of clinical laboratories is also expected to contribute well to the segment’s growth. However, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to the growth of healthcare information technology (IT) services. Such services include telepathy, health records, and user-friendly healthcare applications for housebound patients.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market/request-sample

Application Insights:

In terms of application, the nutrigenomics market can be classified into diabetes, obesity, anti-aging, and chronic diseases. The obesity segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising cases of obesity among the young and adult populations across the globe. The growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and increasing stress levels among individuals is giving rise to obesity. Moreover, genetic factors are also responsible for body fat distribution and weight gain among individuals.

Technique Insights:

On the basis of techniques, the nutrigenomics industry can be categorized into blood, saliva, buccal swab, and others.

Regional Insights:

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share. It is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of specialized diets in the region. In addition, the advent of direct-to-consumer nutrigenomics kits is expected to impel regional growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development regarding nutrigenomics will drive regional market growth in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit significant growth owing to the rising demand for beverages and functional food in the region. This factor is promoting the adoption of nutrigenomic techniques. Japan is expected to be the largest consumer of functional food in the region, which will drive the regional market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the nutrigenomics market are Unilever; Danone; Genova Diagnostics; Inc.; Gene Smart; Metagenics, Inc.; and Cell Logic. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge over others.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/