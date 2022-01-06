Orases Named To List Of Top 1000 Global Companies In 2021 By Clutch

Frederick, Maryland, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Frederick, MD custom software development company Orases was recently selected to the list of top 1000 global service providers in 2021 by Clutch. The top 1000 global companies award is the most exclusive and prestigious award presented by Clutch every year, as less than 1% of organizations listed on the platform are recognized by this award. Clutch ranked Orases at #49 out of 1000 companies due to its impact on the custom software development industry. Orases received the award after being announced by Clutch as one of the top global B2B companies in 2021 under the IT and Development category

Clutch selected Orases as the 49th best global service provider due to the organization’s outstanding achievements and ability to deliver lasting solutions to clients. Orases holds a high reputation in the custom software industry for its extensive history of developing custom software applications for companies across several industries. The solutions Orases provides to its clients help refine business processes and improve executive decision-making. Only companies that have demonstrated significant expertise in and contribution to their field, such as Orases, are considered for the list of the top 1000 global service providers by Clutch. Orases provided several organizations with enterprise-level custom software solutions in 2021, earning them a spot in Clutch’s list of the top 1000 companies across the world.

The selection as one of the top 1000 global companies in 2021 adds to the extensive list of awards Orases has previously received from Clutch. Prior to the award, Orases was named by Clutch as one of the Top Global B2B Companies in 2021, receiving honors in the IT & Development firms category. Orases has also received regional and national awards presented by Clutch for the Top B2B Companies in 2021, as well as the Top Software Developers in 2021. Since 2017, Orases has accumulated several yearly awards from Clutch and will continue to be considered for awards in 2022 and beyond.

About Clutch

Clutch has become one of the most widely known ratings and reviews platforms for marketing, information technology and business service providers. With their user-base growing by over 50% per year, Inc. Magazine recognized Clutch as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States. To learn more about Clutch, visit https://clutch.co/.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 2000, Orases has become a trusted provider of custom software, website and mobile application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to their client partners. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.

