Pain Management Devices Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pain Management Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The pain management devices market was estimated to be USD 3.18 billion globally in 2014. This can be attributed to increasing geriatric population along with rising number of population suffering from diabetes. According to estimates published by International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence of diabetes is predicted to increase to 552.0 million by 2030 from 355.0 million in 2011 globally.

Request a Sample Copy of Pain Management Devices Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pain-management-devices-market/request-sample

The increasing incidence of diabetes makes a huge population base susceptible towards development of chronic pain which is expected to drive the growth. The market is primarily driven by aging population base which is more prone to develop various chronic disorders. These chronic disorders include diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders accounting for over 87.0% of disease burden in geriatric population.

In addition, there has been an increasing prevalence of cancer accompanied with chronic pain and serves as a potential contributor towards high potential growth. The trauma is a result of compression of a nerve by tumor and other factors which can be subsided with the use of these devices. According to estimates, over 20.0 to 50.0% of patients suffer from acute pain during diagnosis and about 75.0% as the disease progresses.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Electrical Stimulators

TENS(Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

Others

Radiofrequency Ablation

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Neurostimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Facial Pain & Migrane

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Trauma

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

Stryker Corporation

Smiths Medical

Medtronic

Pfizer

Boston Scientific Corporation

B Braun and many others

Access Pain Management Devices Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pain-management-devices-market

Key questions answered in the report include: